Euro speculative net longs edge down

Large currency speculators in the Euro futures market reduced net longs, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Euro futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 74453 contracts in the data reported through May 20, 2025. This was a weekly fall of 10321 net long contracts.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News