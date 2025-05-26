Nazara Tech slides as Q4 PAT fall 19% YoY to Rs 14 cr

Nazara Technologies declined 2.84% to Rs 1,270 after the company reported 19.17% decline in consolidated net profit from continuing operations to Rs 13.78 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 17.05 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

Revenue from operations soared 95.40% YoY to Rs 520.20 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

Profit before tax (PBT) fell 66.09% YoY to Rs 5.74 crore in Q4 FY25.

EBITDA jumped 74.4% to Rs 51 crore in Q4 FY25, compared with Rs 29.3 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year. However, the EBITDA margin reduced to 9.8% in Q4 FY25 as against 11% in Q4 FY24.

Growth was driven by solid momentum in the core gaming portfolio, particularly Fusebox and Animal Jam, along with improved unit economics in Kiddopia. Margins remained resilient despite elevated user acquisition investments and new IP integrations.

On the segmental front, revenue from the gaming business stood at Rs 156.41 crore (up 71.82% YoY), revenue from the eSports business was Rs 217.11 crore (up 46.52% YoY), while revenue from the Ad Tech segment stood at Rs 147.90 crore (up 438.01% YoY) during the period under review.

The company also operationalized its centers of excellence in user acquisition, analytics, and AI, embedding cross-group efficiencies and unlocking organic scale. FY26 is expected to mark a step-change, with rising contribution from high-margin gaming verticals set to further boost profitability and drive global expansion.

Nitish Mittersain, Jt. Managing Director & CEO, commented, FY25 has been a pivotal year in Nazaras journeymarked by record profitability, deeper control across key businesses, and the successful execution of our Nazara 3.0 strategy. We strengthened our core by fullyning high-performing assets like Kiddopia and Sportskeeda, expanded globally through acquisitions such as Fusebox and Curve Games, and sharpened our focus on building a high-margin, IP-led gaming platform. As we enter FY26, we are poised for accelerated growth with increasing contributions from our core gaming portfolio. Our platform is now stronger and more globally relevant with a growing presence across North America and Europe, strategic global partnerships, and recognition among the worlds top gaming publishers. Nazara is not just leading the gaming industry in Indiait is steadily establishing itself as a rising force on the global gaming stage.

Meanwhile, the companys board has approved the merger of its wholly owned subsidiary, Paper Boat Apps, with Nazara Technologies, under relevant sections of the Companies Act, 2013. The Board approved this on 14 November 2024 and notified the Exchanges the same day. The mergers effective date has been changed from 1 October 2024 to 1 April 2025, subject to approval by the National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai.

Further, the board has granted in-principle approval to the companys wholly-owned subsidiary(ies) for inter-se unsecured loans totaling up to Rs 75 crore, in addition to the amount approved in the Board meeting held on 20 May 2025 and intimated to the exchanges on the same date.

Nazara Technologies is Indias only publicly listed gaming company with a diversified portfolio of businesses across interactive gaming, esports, and sports media. Its key businesses include Kiddopia, Animal Jam, Fusebox Games (Love Island, Big Brother), World Cricket Championship, and Sportskeeda. Nazara also operates Datawrkz, a digital ad tech business driving monetization and user acquisition. With a presence in India, North America, and other global markets, Nazara is building a gaming-first platform with strong IP, publishing, and operating capabilities.

