Patel Engineering JV receives LoA for pipeline project of Rs 958 cr

Maharashtra Krishna Valley Development Corporation, Pune has awarded a contract valued at Rs. 958.33 crore to Patel Engineering along with its JV partner, for the construction of Pipe Line Distribution Network for Nira Deoghar Right Bank Main Canal KM 87 to 135 and its Distributaries, Minor off taking between KM 65 to KM 135.

The project, scheduled for completion within a period of 36 months, is located in the state of Maharashtra, in Village Kalaj, Taluka Phaltan, District Satara. It will be executed through a Joint Venture, in which the company's share is 20%.

The scope of works includes construction of Pipe Distribution Network involving excavation & refilling for pipe trenches, structures providing, supplying, jointing, lowering, laying of pipes, various types of valves, chambers and outlets, testing Pipeline with all valves, outlets, etc. with an Operations, Repairs and Maintenance period for 5 years after completion of works.

