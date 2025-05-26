Gillette India spurts after good quarterly numbers

Gillette India surged 9.56% to Rs 9,583 after the company reported a 60.14% jump in net profit to Rs 158.68 crore on a 12.74% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 767.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 over the quarter ended March 2024.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 209.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2025, up 46.87% from Rs 142.82 crore reported in the corresponding period last year.

During the quarter, the company's revenue from grooming was at Rs 644.57 crore (up 15.57% YoY) and revenue from oral care stood at Rs 122.90 crore (down 0.11% YoY).

For the nine-month period ending 31 March 2025, the company reported sales of Rs 2,235 crore, up 12% from the comparable period last year. Net profit for the same period rose 41% to Rs 418 crore. The strong performance was attributed to a robust product portfolio, superior execution, and consistent innovation aimed at better serving Indian consumers.

Effective this year, the company has changed its financial year from July 1 June 30 to April 1 March 31. Accordingly, the current financial year of the company ended on March 31, 2025, covering a period of 9 months from July 1, 2024, to March 31, 2025.

V Kumar, managing director of Gillette India, said, Gillette India has continued to deliver a strong performance across top-line and bottom-line in the fiscal year. The growth has been led by our Grooming category.

The consistent results year-on-year have been enabled by our teams superior execution of the integrated strategy, which we remain committed toa focused product portfolio of daily use categories where performance drives brand choice, superiority (of product performance, packaging, brand communication, retail execution, and consumer and customer value), productivity, constructive disruption, and an agile and accountable organizationall aimed at delivering sustainable, balanced growth and value creation.

This strategy is yielding consistent results for us and therefore remains the right way forward as we step into the new fiscal year.

Meanwhile, the companys board declared a final dividend of Rs 47 per equity share for the financial year ended 31 March 2025. The dividend will be paid between 3 September 2025 and 30 September 2025, on approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, the company said in a filing today.

Gillette India is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of branded packaged fast-moving consumer goods in the grooming, portable power, and oral care businesses.

