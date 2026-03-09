Large currency speculators in the Euro futures market extended fall from around two and half year high, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Euro futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 136498 contracts in the data reported through March 03, 2026. This was a weekly decline of 20358 net long contracts.

