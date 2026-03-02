Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Euro speculative net longs fall from two and half year high

Euro speculative net longs fall from two and half year high

Last Updated : Mar 02 2026 | 5:04 PM IST
Large currency speculators in the Euro futures market fell from around two and half year high, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Euro futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 156856 contracts in the data reported through February 24, 2026. This was a weekly decline of 17624 net long contracts.

