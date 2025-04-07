Euro speculative net longs near 6-month high

Large currency speculators in the Euro futures market slightly reduced net long positions but stayed close to their highest level since beginning of October 2024, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Euro futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 51835 contracts in the data reported through April 01, 2025. This was a weekly decrease of 13690 net long contracts.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News