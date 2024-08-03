Eveready Industries India consolidated net profit rises 18.10% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.91% to Rs 349.37 croreNet profit of Eveready Industries India rose 18.10% to Rs 29.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 24.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 3.91% to Rs 349.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 363.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales349.37363.57 -4 OPM %14.2412.05 -PBDT42.9437.65 14 PBT35.4130.45 16 NP29.3624.86 18
Powered by Capital Market - Live News