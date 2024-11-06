Sunraj Diamond Exports consolidated net profit rises 2700.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 54.72% to Rs 0.24 crore

Net profit of Sunraj Diamond Exports rose 2700.00% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 54.72% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.0.240.53-33.33-11.320.280.010.2800.280.01

