Sunraj Diamond Exports consolidated net profit rises 2700.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 06 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales decline 54.72% to Rs 0.24 crore

Net profit of Sunraj Diamond Exports rose 2700.00% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 54.72% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.240.53 -55 OPM %-33.33-11.32 -PBDT0.280.01 2700 PBT0.280 0 NP0.280.01 2700

First Published: Nov 06 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

