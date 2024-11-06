Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Muthoot Microfin standalone net profit declines 43.77% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 06 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 18.27% to Rs 666.58 crore

Net profit of Muthoot Microfin declined 43.77% to Rs 61.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 109.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 18.27% to Rs 666.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 563.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales666.58563.63 18 OPM %49.8066.41 -PBDT91.72155.11 -41 PBT81.19146.58 -45 NP61.61109.57 -44

First Published: Nov 06 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

