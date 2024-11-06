Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sundram Fasteners consolidated net profit rises 8.05% in the September 2024 quarter

Sundram Fasteners consolidated net profit rises 8.05% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 06 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 4.52% to Rs 1486.04 crore

Net profit of Sundram Fasteners rose 8.05% to Rs 142.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 131.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 4.52% to Rs 1486.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1421.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1486.041421.82 5 OPM %16.4616.23 -PBDT248.93230.64 8 PBT193.20176.18 10 NP142.48131.87 8

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

US Elections 2024 Result LIVE: Trump wins South Carolina, Florida, Harris takes Connecticut

LIVE: Terrorist killed during encounter in J&K's Bandipora, operation Kaitsan underway

Stock Market LIVE Updates: India likely to have cautious open with positive bias, shows GIFT Nifty

Washington terrible place to actually observe elections: Dhruva Jaishankar

Will Trump's win in US election 2024 hurt Silver? Check strategy for today

First Published: Nov 06 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story