Sundram Fasteners consolidated net profit rises 8.05% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Sundram Fasteners rose 8.05% to Rs 142.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 131.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 4.52% to Rs 1486.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1421.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1486.041421.8216.4616.23248.93230.64193.20176.18142.48131.87

