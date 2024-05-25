Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Everest Kanto Cylinder consolidated net profit declines 60.18% in the March 2024 quarter

Everest Kanto Cylinder consolidated net profit declines 60.18% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 25 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales rise 9.38% to Rs 325.84 crore

Net profit of Everest Kanto Cylinder declined 60.18% to Rs 14.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 36.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.38% to Rs 325.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 297.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 30.33% to Rs 99.23 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 76.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.04% to Rs 1222.96 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1274.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales325.84297.89 9 1222.961274.49 -4 OPM %9.4516.80 -13.1212.63 - PBDT29.2449.12 -40 159.56155.34 3 PBT18.7337.89 -51 120.34115.79 4 NP14.4936.39 -60 99.2376.14 30

First Published: May 25 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

