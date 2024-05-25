Everest Kanto Cylinder consolidated net profit declines 60.18% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.38% to Rs 325.84 crore

Net profit of Everest Kanto Cylinder declined 60.18% to Rs 14.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 36.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.38% to Rs 325.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 297.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 30.33% to Rs 99.23 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 76.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.04% to Rs 1222.96 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1274.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

325.84297.891222.961274.499.4516.8013.1212.6329.2449.12159.56155.3418.7337.89120.34115.7914.4936.3999.2376.14

