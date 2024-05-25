BPL consolidated net profit declines 79.19% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.48% to Rs 16.18 crore

Net profit of BPL declined 79.19% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.48% to Rs 16.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 15.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 165.02% to Rs 13.41 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 27.21% to Rs 66.43 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 52.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

16.1815.3466.4352.223.037.0421.3011.204.299.1718.8614.203.778.9416.8712.510.311.4913.415.06

