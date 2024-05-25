Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BPL consolidated net profit declines 79.19% in the March 2024 quarter

BPL consolidated net profit declines 79.19% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 25 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 5.48% to Rs 16.18 crore

Net profit of BPL declined 79.19% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.48% to Rs 16.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 15.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 165.02% to Rs 13.41 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 27.21% to Rs 66.43 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 52.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales16.1815.34 5 66.4352.22 27 OPM %3.037.04 -21.3011.20 - PBDT4.299.17 -53 18.8614.20 33 PBT3.778.94 -58 16.8712.51 35 NP0.311.49 -79 13.415.06 165

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Mangalam Global Enterprise consolidated net profit declines 35.70% in the December 2023 quarter

Frog Cellsat standalone net profit declines 30.90% in the December 2023 quarter

Frog Cellsat consolidated net profit declines 27.53% in the December 2023 quarter

Steel City Securities consolidated net profit declines 24.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Auro Laboratories standalone net profit rises 637.84% in the December 2023 quarter

Lee &amp; Nee Software (Exports) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.17 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Torrent Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 56.45% in the March 2024 quarter

Shiva Texyarn consolidated net profit declines 18.44% in the March 2024 quarter

Sunflag Iron &amp; Steel Company consolidated net profit rises 8.21% in the March 2024 quarter

Delta Manufacturing reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.92 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 25 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story