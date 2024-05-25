Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lee & Nee Software (Exports) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.17 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Lee &amp; Nee Software (Exports) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.17 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 47.53% to Rs 2.39 crore

Net loss of Lee & Nee Software (Exports) reported to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 47.53% to Rs 2.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 138.10% to Rs 0.50 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 24.89% to Rs 8.53 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales2.391.62 48 8.536.83 25 OPM %-11.30-6.17 --12.31-15.67 - PBDT0.010.19 -95 0.710.37 92 PBT-0.020.17 PL 0.650.31 110 NP-0.170.07 PL 0.500.21 138

