Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Torrent Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 56.45% in the March 2024 quarter

Torrent Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 56.45% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 25 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 9.91% to Rs 2695.00 crore

Net profit of Torrent Pharmaceuticals rose 56.45% to Rs 449.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 287.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.91% to Rs 2695.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2452.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 33.01% to Rs 1656.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1245.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.60% to Rs 10562.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 9464.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales2695.002452.00 10 10562.009464.00 12 OPM %32.7629.65 -31.8930.03 - PBDT834.00629.00 33 3072.002554.00 20 PBT631.00433.00 46 2264.001847.00 23 NP449.00287.00 56 1656.001245.00 33

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Torrent Power consolidated net profit declines 4.19% in the March 2024 quarter

Torrent Pharma Gujarat facility clears USFDA inspection

PFC spurts on selling subsidiary to Torrent Power

Sensex slips 174 pts, pharma shares in demand

Torrent Power bags LoI for 1st project under TBCB framework

Shiva Texyarn consolidated net profit declines 18.44% in the March 2024 quarter

Sunflag Iron &amp; Steel Company consolidated net profit rises 8.21% in the March 2024 quarter

Delta Manufacturing reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.92 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Focus Lighting &amp; Fixtures standalone net profit declines 86.79% in the March 2024 quarter

Patels Airtemp (India) standalone net profit rises 23.44% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 25 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story