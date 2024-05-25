Tatia Global Venture consolidated net profit declines 85.15% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 7.14% to Rs 0.26 crore

Net profit of Tatia Global Venture declined 85.15% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 7.14% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 85.88% to Rs 0.62 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.88% to Rs 1.07 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

