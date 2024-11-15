Evexia Lifecare standalone net profit rises 245.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 154.87% to Rs 26.71 crore

Net profit of Evexia Lifecare rose 245.00% to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 154.87% to Rs 26.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 10.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.26.7110.484.083.241.040.330.930.230.690.20

