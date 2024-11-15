Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Evexia Lifecare standalone net profit rises 245.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 1:17 PM IST
Sales rise 154.87% to Rs 26.71 crore

Net profit of Evexia Lifecare rose 245.00% to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 154.87% to Rs 26.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 10.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales26.7110.48 155 OPM %4.083.24 -PBDT1.040.33 215 PBT0.930.23 304 NP0.690.20 245

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 1:02 PM IST

