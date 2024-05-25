Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Excel Industries consolidated net profit rises 208.80% in the March 2024 quarter

Excel Industries consolidated net profit rises 208.80% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 25 2024 | 9:09 AM IST
Sales rise 3.30% to Rs 233.54 crore

Net profit of Excel Industries rose 208.80% to Rs 6.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.30% to Rs 233.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 226.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 78.72% to Rs 17.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 79.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 24.19% to Rs 826.14 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1089.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales233.54226.09 3 826.141089.82 -24 OPM %5.234.73 -2.7811.60 - PBDT16.8812.90 31 54.08137.13 -61 PBT8.905.06 76 22.65105.77 -79 NP6.672.16 209 17.0179.94 -79

First Published: May 25 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

