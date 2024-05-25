Excel Industries consolidated net profit rises 208.80% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.30% to Rs 233.54 croreNet profit of Excel Industries rose 208.80% to Rs 6.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.30% to Rs 233.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 226.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 78.72% to Rs 17.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 79.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 24.19% to Rs 826.14 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1089.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
