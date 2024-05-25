Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lead Financial Services standalone net profit rises 133.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Lead Financial Services standalone net profit rises 133.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 25 2024 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales rise 128.57% to Rs 0.16 crore

Net profit of Lead Financial Services rose 133.33% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 128.57% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 78.57% to Rs 0.25 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 68.75% to Rs 0.54 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.160.07 129 0.540.32 69 OPM %62.5042.86 -62.9646.88 - PBDT0.100.04 150 0.340.18 89 PBT0.100.04 150 0.340.18 89 NP0.070.03 133 0.250.14 79

First Published: May 25 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

