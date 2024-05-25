Lead Financial Services standalone net profit rises 133.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 128.57% to Rs 0.16 croreNet profit of Lead Financial Services rose 133.33% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 128.57% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 78.57% to Rs 0.25 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 68.75% to Rs 0.54 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
