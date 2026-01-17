Excelsoft and Aseametrics partner with Philippines' Civil Service Digital Examination

To transform to a scalable, cloud-based, and high-integrity examination system for Civil Service Examinations

Excelsoft Technologies in partnership with its Philippine partner ASEAMETRICS, will deliver the Civil Service Commission of the Philippines' Civil Service Digital Examination (CSC DeX) beginning in 2026, supporting the Commission's nationwide shift to secure, technology-enabled assessments.

The partnership brings together Excelsoft's globally proven SARAS eAssessment platform and ASEAMETRICS' deep expertise in public-sector transformation to enable a scalable, cloud-based, and high-integrity examination system for Civil Service Examinations. CSC DeX is designed to complement and progressively replace legacy testing modes, improving accessibility, reliability, and operational efficiency. According to publicly available data from the Philippines Civil Service Commission, recent civil service examinations have seen participation from over 300,000 candidates nationwide.