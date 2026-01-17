L&T Finance records 18% YoY increase in Q3 PAT; total book size rises to Rs 1.14 lakh crore

L&T Finance has reported 18% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 739 crore on a 18% increase in total income to Rs 2,920 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25.

Net interest income jumped 18% to Rs 2,407 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 2,041 crore in Q3 FY25.

Operating expense for the period under review was Rs 1,135 crore, up 7% YoY.

Earnings before credit cost rose by 25% YoY to Rs 1,785 crore in the third quarter of FY26.

Credit cost added up to Rs 792 crore in Q3 FY26, up 32% YoY.

Profit before tax in Q3 FY26 at Rs 993 crore, up by 20% from Rs 825 crore in Q3 FY25.

For Q3 FY26, retailisation stood at 98% of overall book. Retail book as on 31 December 2025 stood at Rs 1,11,990 crore, up 21% YoY. Total book size was at Rs 1,14,285 crore as on 31 December 2025, up 20% YoY. Gross Stage-3 (GS3) improved sequentially by 10 basis points to 3.19% and Net Stage-3 (NS3) by 8 basis points to 0.92% in Q3 FY26. Return on assets (RoA) stood at 2.31% in Q3 FY26 as against 2.27% in Q3 FY25. RoE after exceptional items was at 11.07% in Q3 FY26 as against 10.21% in Q3 FY25. Consolidated CRAR ratio as on 31 December 2025 stood at 19.10%.

Sudipta Roy, managing director & CEO, LTF, said: "Q3 FY26 for the financial services sector has been defined by a powerful convergence of favourable macro-tailwinds. The implementation of GST 2.0, good monsoons, and a series of repo rate cuts have seen a surge in consumption and created an environment for growth. In Q3FY26, LTFs focus remained on delivering a standout performance across business segments. We registered the highest ever quarterly disbursements of Rs. 22,701 crore, up 49% YoY, and the retail portfolio reaching Rs.1,11,990 crore, reflecting a growth of 21% YoY leading to a PAT of Rs. 760 crore, up 21% YoY (without the impact of a one-time exceptional item).