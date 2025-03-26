Home / Markets / Capital Market News / R Systems International COO Mandeep Sodhi resigns

R Systems International COO Mandeep Sodhi resigns

Image
Last Updated : Mar 26 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

R Systems International announced that Mandeep Sodhi has tendered his resignation from the position of chief operating officer (COO) of the company, effective from 1 April 2025.

R Systems International is a leading global provider of technology and artificial solutions, along with knowledge services. The company delivers its services and solutions to leading technology companies and businesses to enable their digital transformation.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 15% to Rs 38.99 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 45.87 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 7.84% YoY to Rs 448.95 crore in Q3 FY25.

Shares of R Systems International rose 0.56% to Rs 340.40 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Shraddha Prime Projects jumps 48% in seven days

Kesoram Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Vineet Laboratories Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Aditya Birla Real Estate gains as arm record sales of Rs 3,000 crore with Birla Arika

Birla Estates garners sales of Rs 3,000 cr from its luxury residential project in Gurugram

First Published: Mar 26 2025 | 2:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story