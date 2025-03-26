R Systems International COO Mandeep Sodhi resigns

R Systems International announced that Mandeep Sodhi has tendered his resignation from the position of chief operating officer (COO) of the company, effective from 1 April 2025.

R Systems International is a leading global provider of technology and artificial solutions, along with knowledge services. The company delivers its services and solutions to leading technology companies and businesses to enable their digital transformation.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 15% to Rs 38.99 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 45.87 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 7.84% YoY to Rs 448.95 crore in Q3 FY25.

Shares of R Systems International rose 0.56% to Rs 340.40 on the BSE.

