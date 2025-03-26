Apcotex Industries slumps after CFO Sachin Karwa resigns

Apcotex Industries tumbled 3.18% to Rs 314 after the company informed that Sachin Karwa, chief financial officer (CFO) of the company, has tendered his resignation to pursue opportunities outside the organization.

In an exchange filing, the company stated that Sachin will serve his notice period or any other period as may be agreed with the management to ensure a smooth transition.

Apcotex Industries is one of the leading manufacturers of NBR latex, nitrile latex, SBR latex, synthetic latex, synthetic rubber (NBR & HSR), and synthetic latex.

The companys standalone net profit rose 3.9% to Rs 11.56 crore on a 38.2% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 355.27 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

