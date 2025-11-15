Exide Industries consolidated net profit declines 25.66% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.92% to Rs 4364.51 crore

Net profit of Exide Industries declined 25.66% to Rs 171.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 231.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 1.92% to Rs 4364.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4450.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.4364.514450.008.9710.61405.43478.28253.33332.37171.94231.28

