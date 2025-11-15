Rander Corporation standalone net profit rises 14.29% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 255.00% to Rs 0.71 crore

Net profit of Rander Corporation rose 14.29% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 255.00% to Rs 0.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.0.710.2015.4945.000.110.090.110.090.080.07

