Concord Biotech standalone net profit declines 36.27% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 20.35% to Rs 247.06 crore

Net profit of Concord Biotech declined 36.27% to Rs 62.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 98.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 20.35% to Rs 247.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 310.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.247.06310.1836.6544.06103.92146.6085.53133.2962.9098.70

