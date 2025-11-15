Virinchi standalone net profit rises 36.40% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.88% to Rs 40.47 crore

Net profit of Virinchi rose 36.40% to Rs 7.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 20.88% to Rs 40.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 33.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.40.4733.4824.8824.1012.188.579.605.777.575.55

