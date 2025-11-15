Bhakti Gems & Jewellery standalone net profit declines 45.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 83.46% to Rs 4.08 crore

Net profit of Bhakti Gems & Jewellery declined 45.00% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 83.46% to Rs 4.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 24.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.4.0824.673.921.580.150.300.150.260.110.20

Powered by Capital Market - Live News