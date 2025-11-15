Sanmit Infra reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.17 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 82.34% to Rs 7.07 crore

Net Loss of Sanmit Infra reported to Rs 1.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 82.34% to Rs 7.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 40.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.7.0740.04-11.601.05-0.950.15-1.57-0.53-1.17-0.42

