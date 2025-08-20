Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Exide Industries further invests Rs 100 cr in Exide Energy Solutions

Image
Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Exide Industries has invested Rs. 100 crore by way of subscription in the equity share capital of its wholly owned subsidiary, Exide Energy Solutions (EESL), on rights basis. With this investment, the total investment made by the Company in EESL stands to Rs. 3,802.23 crore. There is no change in the shareholding percentage of the Company in EESL pursuant to such an acquisition.

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 4:26 PM IST

