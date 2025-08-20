Uravi Defence & Technology standalone net profit declines 17.78% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 24.62% to Rs 8.36 crore

Net profit of Uravi Defence & Technology declined 17.78% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 24.62% to Rs 8.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 11.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.8.3611.0913.4014.520.981.250.480.650.370.45

