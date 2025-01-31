Exide Industries Ltd rises for third straight session

Exide Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 371.5, up 3.19% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 11.16% in last one year as compared to a 8.16% jump in NIFTY and a 18.43% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

Exide Industries Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 371.5, up 3.19% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.94% on the day, quoting at 23468.7. The Sensex is at 77348.06, up 0.77%. Exide Industries Ltd has slipped around 11.83% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Exide Industries Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 1.08% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22495.7, up 1.75% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 19.55 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 26.11 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 372.8, up 3.13% on the day. Exide Industries Ltd is up 11.16% in last one year as compared to a 8.16% jump in NIFTY and a 18.43% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 27.68 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

