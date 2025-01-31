State Bank of India soars 1.44%, gains for fifth straight session

State Bank of India is quoting at Rs 773.55, up 1.44% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 19.44% in last one year as compared to a 8.13% gain in NIFTY and a 7.12% gain in the Nifty Bank.

State Bank of India is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 773.55, up 1.44% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.92% on the day, quoting at 23462.45. The Sensex is at 77335.47, up 0.75%. State Bank of India has dropped around 2.48% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which State Bank of India is a constituent, has dropped around 3.1% in last one month and is currently quoting at 49311.95, up 0.33% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 52.78 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 110.89 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 776.6, up 1.27% on the day. State Bank of India is up 19.44% in last one year as compared to a 8.13% gain in NIFTY and a 7.12% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 9.66 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

