Bank of India up for five straight sessions

Bank of India is quoting at Rs 112.38, up 1.03% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 22.71% in last one year as compared to a 8.13% gain in NIFTY and a 2.63% gain in the Nifty PSU Bank.

Bank of India rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 112.38, up 1.03% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.92% on the day, quoting at 23462.45. The Sensex is at 77335.47, up 0.75%. Bank of India has added around 9.49% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Bank of India is a constituent, has added around 3.82% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6232.45, up 1.03% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 47.06 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 127.62 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 113.37, up 1.23% on the day. Bank of India is down 22.71% in last one year as compared to a 8.13% gain in NIFTY and a 2.63% gain in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 6.31 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

