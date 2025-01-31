Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd soars 1.06%, rises for fifth straight session

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Jan 31 2025 | 1:16 PM IST
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is quoting at Rs 3002.95, up 1.06% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 81.87% in last one year as compared to a 8.13% spurt in NIFTY and a 18.33% spurt in the Nifty Auto.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3002.95, up 1.06% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.92% on the day, quoting at 23462.45. The Sensex is at 77335.47, up 0.75%. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has slipped around 2.56% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 1.16% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22495.7, up 1.67% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 13.45 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 25.69 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3021.65, up 1.19% on the day. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is up 81.87% in last one year as compared to a 8.13% spurt in NIFTY and a 18.33% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 33.87 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

