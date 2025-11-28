Exide Industries Ltd spurts 1.57%

Exide Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 374.15, up 1.57% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 17.33% in last one year as compared to a 8.61% spurt in NIFTY and a 18.58% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Exide Industries Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 2.83% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27603.65, up 0.39% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 11.41 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 18.47 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 376.35, up 1.69% on the day. Exide Industries Ltd is down 17.33% in last one year as compared to a 8.61% spurt in NIFTY and a 18.58% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.