Exide Industries Ltd spurts 1.86%, rises for third straight session

Exide Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 330.85, up 1.86% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 12.24% in last one year as compared to a 3.33% gain in NIFTY and a 25.3% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

Exide Industries Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 330.85, up 1.86% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.57% on the day, quoting at 24216.6. The Sensex is at 78059.78, up 1.58%. Exide Industries Ltd has added around 12.1% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Exide Industries Ltd is a constituent, has added around 7.76% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26084.55, up 1.62% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.31 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 20.42 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 330.8, up 1.53% on the day. Exide Industries Ltd is down 12.24% in last one year as compared to a 3.33% gain in NIFTY and a 25.3% gain in the Nifty Auto index.