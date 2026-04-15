BSE Ltd is quoting at Rs 3417.9, up 3.46% on the day as on 12:39 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 72.9% in last one year as compared to a 3.39% spurt in NIFTY and a 3.69% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services.

BSE Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3417.9, up 3.46% on the day as on 12:39 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.64% on the day, quoting at 24232.7. The Sensex is at 78098.95, up 1.63%. BSE Ltd has risen around 19.4% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which BSE Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 3.6% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26047.5, up 1.48% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 32.88 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 52.3 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3417, up 3.36% on the day. BSE Ltd is up 72.9% in last one year as compared to a 3.39% spurt in NIFTY and a 3.69% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.