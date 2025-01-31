Expansion of metro rail networks crossing 1000 km of network length has greatly enhanced urban mobility

The Economic Survey 2025, presented in Parliament today, underscores the remarkable progress made in Indias infrastructure sector, driven by the governments strategic policies and sustained development efforts. The survey reaffirms the significant strides we have taken in strengthening the urban infrastructure. The expansion of metro rail networks crossing the 1000 km of network length has greatly enhanced urban mobility, making cities more accessible and efficient. Additionally, the achievements of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan have played a transformative role in improving sanitation and cleanliness across the country. These efforts are key to realizing the vision of Viksit Bharat, ensuring modern, sustainable, and well-connected infrastructure for every citizen. The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Urban (PMAY-U), launched in 2015, has sanctioned 1.18 crore houses, with 89 lakh completed as of November 2024. PMAY-U 2.0 aims to assist 1 crore more households. The Smart Cities Mission has 7,479 projects worth ₹1.50 lakh crore completed, including 35,000+ affordable housing units, 1,700 km of smart roads, and 16 lakh LED streetlights. AMRUT has expanded tap water coverage to 70%, sewerage to 62%, and added 5,070 acres of green space across 500 cities. With a continued focus on smart urban planning, enhanced public transportation, and sustainable development, the government remains committed to building a future-ready infrastructure ecosystem that supports economic growth and improves the quality of life for all , remarked Union Minister Manohar Lal.

