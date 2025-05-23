Expleo Solutions consolidated net profit rises 53.38% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.15% to Rs 255.80 crore

Net profit of Expleo Solutions rose 53.38% to Rs 24.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 15.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 0.15% to Rs 255.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 255.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 14.15% to Rs 103.24 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 90.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.21% to Rs 1024.80 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 964.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

255.80255.411024.80964.8715.6413.4016.1715.3743.5835.28178.55153.2435.5226.19139.24119.5724.0815.70103.2490.44

