Saurashtra Cement consolidated net profit rises 5.89% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.91% to Rs 478.05 crore

Net profit of Saurashtra Cement rose 5.89% to Rs 32.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 31.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 3.91% to Rs 478.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 497.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 87.67% to Rs 6.98 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 56.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 12.89% to Rs 1537.62 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1765.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

