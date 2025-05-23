NGL Fine Chem consolidated net profit declines 95.62% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.80% to Rs 94.97 crore

Net profit of NGL Fine Chem declined 95.62% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 4.80% to Rs 94.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 99.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 48.89% to Rs 21.12 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 41.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.73% to Rs 368.26 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 338.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

