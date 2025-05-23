Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NGL Fine Chem consolidated net profit declines 95.62% in the March 2025 quarter

NGL Fine Chem consolidated net profit declines 95.62% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 9:13 AM IST
Sales decline 4.80% to Rs 94.97 crore

Net profit of NGL Fine Chem declined 95.62% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 4.80% to Rs 94.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 99.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 48.89% to Rs 21.12 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 41.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.73% to Rs 368.26 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 338.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales94.9799.76 -5 368.26338.69 9 OPM %6.6515.86 -9.2015.73 - PBDT4.3819.01 -77 40.1766.06 -39 PBT1.0616.09 -93 27.7154.42 -49 NP0.5412.32 -96 21.1241.32 -49

First Published: May 23 2025 | 7:45 AM IST

