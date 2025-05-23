Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adroit Infotech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.79 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Adroit Infotech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.79 crore in the March 2025 quarter

May 23 2025
Sales rise 34.89% to Rs 10.40 crore

Net loss of Adroit Infotech reported to Rs 0.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 1.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 34.89% to Rs 10.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 77.00% to Rs 0.69 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 27.55% to Rs 31.71 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 24.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales10.407.71 35 31.7124.86 28 OPM %-39.0428.79 --5.2318.79 - PBDT-3.312.99 PL -0.265.41 PL PBT-3.822.59 PL -2.053.81 PL NP-0.791.83 PL 0.693.00 -77

May 23 2025

