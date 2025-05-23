Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aksh Optifibre reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.65 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Aksh Optifibre reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.65 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 9:13 AM IST
Sales decline 34.42% to Rs 32.98 crore

Net Loss of Aksh Optifibre reported to Rs 6.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 60.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 34.42% to Rs 32.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 50.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 25.97 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 71.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 40.97% to Rs 130.04 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 220.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales32.9850.29 -34 130.04220.28 -41 OPM %0.33-1.51 --3.887.20 - PBDT-4.95-4.70 -5 -17.131.78 PL PBT-9.38-9.39 0 -30.69-19.45 -58 NP-6.65-60.37 89 -25.97-71.31 64

First Published: May 23 2025 | 7:45 AM IST

