Asian Granito India Ltd, Signpost India Ltd, NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd and TV Vision Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 31 July 2026.

Asian Granito India Ltd, Signpost India Ltd, NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd and TV Vision Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 31 July 2026.

Expleo Solutions Ltd crashed 11.24% to Rs 806 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 12391 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6523 shares in the past one month.

Asian Granito India Ltd lost 9.55% to Rs 54.95. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 10.24 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.22 lakh shares in the past one month. Signpost India Ltd tumbled 8.06% to Rs 286.2. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 14078 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 39045 shares in the past one month. NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd plummeted 7.65% to Rs 33.19. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1024 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4023 shares in the past one month.