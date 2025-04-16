Expleo Solutions Ltd Slips 2.03%

Expleo Solutions Ltd has lost 1.07% over last one month compared to 7.67% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 3.34% rise in the SENSEX

Expleo Solutions Ltd fell 2.03% today to trade at Rs 840.65. The BSE Information Technology index is down 0.55% to quote at 32709.67. The index is down 7.67 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Infosys Ltd decreased 1.14% and Vakrangee Ltd lost 0.9% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went down 4.91 % over last one year compared to the 5.08% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Expleo Solutions Ltd has lost 1.07% over last one month compared to 7.67% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 3.34% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 4965 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1566.95 on 20 Dec 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 686 on 07 Apr 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News