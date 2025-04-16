Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hindustan Oil Exploration Company adds new block in Mumbai Offshore

Hindustan Oil Exploration Company adds new block in Mumbai Offshore

Apr 16 2025
Awarded under Special Discovered Small Fields Bid Round 2024

Hindustan Oil Exploration Company (HOEC) announced the recent award of a contract area MB/OSDSF/B15/2024 under the Special Discovered Small Fields Bid Round 2024 on 15 April 2025.

Block MB/OSDSF/B15/2024 spans over 332.4 Sq. Kms. area in the Mumbai Offshore region at a water depth of about 40m, encapsulating two discoveries B-15A-1 and B-15-2, with potential for further exploration. A total of 6 wells have been drilled in this contract area. Well B-15A-1 tested approximately 1.66 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd) of gas and 1833 barrels of oil per day (bopd) and Well B-15-2 tested around 1151 barrels of oil and 0.91 mmscfd of gas from the Panna formation. HOEC is the Operator of this Block with 100% Participating Interest.

This new addition of Block MB/OSDSF/B15/2024 complements HOEC's existing Block MB/OSDSF/B80/2016 in Mumbai Offshore, expanding the Company's total acreage to over 800 sq. kms.

Apr 16 2025

