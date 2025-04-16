Hindustan Oil Exploration Company adds new block in Mumbai Offshore

Awarded under Special Discovered Small Fields Bid Round 2024

Hindustan Oil Exploration Company (HOEC) announced the recent award of a contract area MB/OSDSF/B15/2024 under the Special Discovered Small Fields Bid Round 2024 on 15 April 2025.

Block MB/OSDSF/B15/2024 spans over 332.4 Sq. Kms. area in the Mumbai Offshore region at a water depth of about 40m, encapsulating two discoveries B-15A-1 and B-15-2, with potential for further exploration. A total of 6 wells have been drilled in this contract area. Well B-15A-1 tested approximately 1.66 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd) of gas and 1833 barrels of oil per day (bopd) and Well B-15-2 tested around 1151 barrels of oil and 0.91 mmscfd of gas from the Panna formation. HOEC is the Operator of this Block with 100% Participating Interest.

This new addition of Block MB/OSDSF/B15/2024 complements HOEC's existing Block MB/OSDSF/B80/2016 in Mumbai Offshore, expanding the Company's total acreage to over 800 sq. kms.

