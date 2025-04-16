Macrotech Developers Ltd Spurts 2.19%

Macrotech Developers Ltd has added 16.72% over last one month compared to 5.04% gain in BSE Realty index and 3.34% rise in the SENSEX

Macrotech Developers Ltd rose 2.19% today to trade at Rs 1241.3. The BSE Realty index is up 0.69% to quote at 6517.99. The index is up 5.04 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Anant Raj Ltd increased 0.72% and Oberoi Realty Ltd added 0.68% on the day. The BSE Realty index went down 11.78 % over last one year compared to the 5.08% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Macrotech Developers Ltd has added 16.72% over last one month compared to 5.04% gain in BSE Realty index and 3.34% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 11613 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 45441 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1648 on 18 Jun 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1036 on 17 Mar 2025.

