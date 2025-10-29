Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Medi Assist Healthcare Services allots 2,300 equity shares under ESOS

Medi Assist Healthcare Services allots 2,300 equity shares under ESOS

Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 2:31 PM IST
Medi Assist Healthcare Services has allotted 2,300 equity shares under ESOS on 29 October 2025. Consequent to this allotment, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs. Rs. 37,17,54,310/- (consisting of 7,43,50,862 equity shares of face value of Rs. 5 each) to Rs. 37,17,65,810/- (consisting of 7,43,53,162 equity shares of face value of Rs. 5 each).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 2:12 PM IST

