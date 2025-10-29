Medi Assist Healthcare Services allots 2,300 equity shares under ESOS

Medi Assist Healthcare Services has allotted 2,300 equity shares under ESOS on 29 October 2025. Consequent to this allotment, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs. Rs. 37,17,54,310/- (consisting of 7,43,50,862 equity shares of face value of Rs. 5 each) to Rs. 37,17,65,810/- (consisting of 7,43,53,162 equity shares of face value of Rs. 5 each).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News