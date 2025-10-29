Aegis Logistics approves sale of 51% stake in its step-down subsidiary Hindustan Aegis LPG

At board meeting held on 29 October 2025

The board of Aegis Logistics at its meeting held on 29 October 2025 has approved the transaction for sale of shares aggregating to 51% equity stake i.e. 6,21,146 equity shares of Rs 10/- each held by Aegis Gas (LPG) (AGPL), its wholly owned subsidiary in Hindustan Aegis LPG (HALPG) to Aegis Vopak Terminal (AVTL), its Associate Company. Pursuant to the completion of this transaction, HALPG will cease as the subsidiary of AGPL and step-down subsidiary of the Company.

